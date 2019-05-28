Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
All-white panda caught on camera in Chinese nature reserve
by The Associated Press
Posted May 28, 2019 6:33 am EDT
In this April 20, 2019, photo released by Wolong National Nature Reserve, an all white giant panda is captured by an infra-red triggered remote camera at the Wolong Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan province. A rare all-white giant panda has been photographed for the first time in southwestern China, according to a statement by local authorities. Wolong National Nature Reserve released a photo on Saturday, May 25, 2019 clearly showing the panda, with full white fur and claws and red eyes, is crossing through the verdant forest. (Wolong National Nature Reserve via AP)
BEIJING — A rare all-white giant panda has been photographed for what a Chinese nature reserve says is the first time.
Wolong National Nature Reserve released a photo showing the panda as it crossed through a verdant forest in southwestern China.
The panda lacks the usual black fur on its limbs and ears and around its eyes.
The reserve, citing experts, said the albino panda is about 1 to 2 years old. It was caught by a camera that was triggered by the panda’s movement as it passed by in early April.