Alaska man charged with assaulting mother, blaming bear
by The Associated Press
Posted May 28, 2019 2:19 pm EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A 50-year-old Alaska man suspected of assaulting his mother told investigating officers that she had been attacked by a bear.
KTVA-television reports Karl Engelky (ENG-gel-kee) of Anchorage is charged with felony assault and evidence tampering. Online court documents do not list his attorney.
A police dispatcher Saturday took a 911 call and heard a woman saying “help me quick” before the phone went dead.
Engleky met police at the door and said his 76-year-old mother had been attacked by a bear.
Officers found her in a shed, bleeding and vomiting blood. She was missing teeth and suffering facial fractures.
She said she had told her son she wanted him to move out. She said she may have been attacked with a brick.
Police found no evidence of a bear.
___
Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com
The Associated Press
