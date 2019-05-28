Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Air Canada flights delayed due to technical issues
by News Staff
Posted May 28, 2019 11:28 pm EDT
Last Updated May 28, 2019 at 11:40 pm EDT
Passengers wait in line at Vancouver airport as a technical glitch delayed Air Canada flights across the country and they U.S. on May 28, 2019
A technical issue with Air Canada’s computer system is causing major problems for travellers across North America.
The airline tweeted around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday that a technical issue was affecting airport operations, check-in, and customer call centres.
Pearson airport’s website shows more than two dozen flights scheduled to depart have been delayed and passengers have taken to social media to report being stranded in cities in Canada and the U.S.
Air Canada has not given a timetable for when service will be restored.
