Air Canada flights delayed due to technical issues

A technical issue with Air Canada’s computer system is causing major problems for travellers across North America.

The airline tweeted around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday that a technical issue was affecting airport operations, check-in, and customer call centres.

We’re experiencing a computer technical issue that is affecting our airport operations, check-in and customer call centres. We’re working to resolve this issue. We thank customers for their patience — Air Canada (@AirCanada) May 29, 2019

Pearson airport’s website shows more than two dozen flights scheduled to depart have been delayed and passengers have taken to social media to report being stranded in cities in Canada and the U.S.

at @yvr where a glitch with Air Canada has meant long waits for some passengers. People are not happy pic.twitter.com/YAh2DSfiak — Jonathan Szekeres (@jonszekeres) May 29, 2019

Air Canada has not given a timetable for when service will be restored.