Air Canada experiencing technical issue affecting airport operations

Air Canada says it is experiencing a technical issue affecting its airport operations, check-in and call centres.

The airline says in a tweet Tuesday that it is working to resolve the problem, but did not say when they expect service to be restored.

Toronto Pearson International Airport, as well as the airports in Calgary and Vancouver, say they are working to support Air Canada.

The Toronto airport’s website shows more than two dozen Air Canada flights that were to depart from the city have been delayed.

Air Canada could not immediately be reached for further comment.

The Canadian Press