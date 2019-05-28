Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
4 people killed in 2-vehicle crash south of Omaha
by The Associated Press
Posted May 28, 2019 8:00 am EDT
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — Eastern Nebraska officials report four people have died in a head-on crash on a highway south of Omaha.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that the crash happened Sunday night on U.S. Highway 75 near the unincorporated community of Beaver Lake. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a minivan turned onto the highway, travelling northbound in the southbound lane. The van then hit a car head-on.
Killed were 57-year-old Walter Guy Minshall, of Omaha; 49-year-old Brenda Sue Minshall, of Madison; 53-year-old Constance Joann Gillott, of Plattsmouth; and 20-year-old Taylor Grasewicz, of Beaver Lake.
The sheriff’s office says all three occupants of the van were killed, as was the driver of the car. Three passengers in the car were injured.
___
Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com
The Associated Press
