Wilson-Raybould, Philpott to run as independents in 2019 federal election

Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott will both be running as independents in the federal election this October.

Both made the announcement in their home ridings on Monday afternoon, Wilson Raybould in Vancouver Granville and Philpott in Markham-Stoufville

Wilson-Raybould said she was inspired to run as an independent by the people who supported her, and voters who told her she inspired them to speak truth.

The former Liberal cabinet ministers, both of whom resigned over the SNC-Lavalin controversy.

Wilson-Raybould served as justice minister in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet before she was shuffled to the portfolio of veterans affairs in January.

She later revealed she thought the decision to move her out of the justice role was motivated by her handling of a request to intervene in the criminal prosecution of the Quebec engineering giant, SNC-Lavalin.

Philpott, a former health minister, Indigenous-services minister and president of the Treasury Board, resigned from cabinet in early March over Trudeau’s handling of the affair.

In early April, both were ousted from the Liberal caucus.