Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Spotlight on Oklahoma for start of trial for opioid makers
by Sean Murphy, The Associated Press
Posted May 27, 2019 10:22 am EDT
FILE - In this Monday, March 6, 2006, file photo, Oklahoma state Rep. Thad Balkman, R-Norman, introduces a bill on the Oklahoma House floor in Oklahoma City. Balkman, now a Cleveland County District Judge, is the presiding judge in the trial, scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 28, 2019, as Oklahoma sues opioid drugmakers. (AP Photo/File)
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is poised to become the first state to go to trial in a lawsuit against the makers of pharmaceuticals blamed for contributing to the nation’s opioid crisis.
Several states have reached settlements with drugmakers. But the trial set to begin Tuesday in Norman against consumer products giant Johnson & Johnson and several of its subsidiaries could bring to light documents and testimony that show what the companies knew, when they knew it and how they responded.
The outcome could also shape negotiations on how to resolve the roughly 1,500 opioid lawsuits filed by state, local and tribal governments. Those have been consolidated before a federal judge in Ohio.
Oklahoma alleges the defendants helped create a public health crisis in the state by extensively marketing highly addictive opioids in a way that overstated their effectiveness and misrepresented addition risk.