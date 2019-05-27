Small plane crashes shortly after takeoff in Yukon, killing two people

WHITEHORSE — The Transportation Safety Board says two people have died in a plane crash in Yukon.

Spokesman Jon Lee says the single-engine Cessna 170 crashed into trees shortly after taking off from the airport in Whitehorse on Monday afternoon.

Lee says it happened about 600 metres from the end of the runway, and that there was a fire afterward.

He says neither of the plane’s two occupants survived.

The privately registered aircraft had been on its way to Anchorage, Alaska.

A team of investigators with the TSB that is based in Edmonton will head to Whitehorse on Tuesday.

The Canadian Press