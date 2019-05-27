2 men seriously injured in Scarborough double stabbing

Two people are in hospital after a late-night double stabbing at a house in the city’s east end.

Investigators on the hunt for a suspect.

Emergency crews were called to a home near Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue East around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said two men were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been described as a white male, six feet tall with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a sweater and shorts.