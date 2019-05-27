Province tables legislation to cancel Beer Store contract

The Ontario government has officially tabled legislation to cancel the province’s 10-year agreement with The Beer Store.

“During the last election we promised to put the people first, including by growing jobs and expanding convenience for Ontario consumers,” Finance Minister Vic Fedeli said as he brought forward the bill at Queen’s Park on Monday.

“The province’s current beer distribution is owned by three global giants who were handed a sweetheart deal by the previous government and who are more interested in protecting profits than providing convenience and choice for average people. It’s a monopoly that’s a bad deal for consumers and businesses and is deeply unfair to the people of Ontario.”

The motion is called the Bringing Choice and Fairness to the People Act.

The move end to the master framework deal is likely a part of the Ford government’s plan to sell beer in corner stores.

Fedeli didn’t mention how much this move could cost the government but reports have indicated the cancellation of the contract could cost Ontario close to $1 billion.

Fedeli is expected to speak to the media this afternoon regarding the legislation.