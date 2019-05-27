Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Loading articles...
Pence honours fallen service members at Arlington cemetery
by The Associated Press
Posted May 27, 2019 11:58 am EDT
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during graduation ceremonies at the United States Military Academy, Saturday, May 25, 2019, in West Point, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julius Constantine Motal)
ARLINGTON, Va. — Vice-President Mike Pence has paid tribute to fallen members of the U.S. Armed Forces, thanking their loved ones in a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and acknowledging that for them “every day is Memorial Day.”
Pence placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to remember dead service members whose remains haven’t been identified and observed a moment of silence. He told Gold Star families he was honoured by their presence.
Dignitaries attending Monday’s ceremony included Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr. and acting Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan.
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump visited the Arlington, Virginia, cemetery last week and placed flags at several gravesites, a decades-old tradition known as “flags in.” Trump is in Japan , where he’s expected to address troops aboard a battleship.
The Associated Press
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
We'll send you a link to create a new password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* backButton *}
{* forgotPassword_sendButton *}
{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
{* #legalAcceptancePostLoginForm_radio *}
{* name *}
{* email *}
{* postalCode *}
{* gender *}
{* birthdate_required *}
Subscribe to 680 NEWS newsletters
I understand that I can withdraw my consent at any time
Loading newsletters
By clicking Confirm Account, I agree to the
terms of service
and
privacy policy
of Rogers Media.
{* /legalAcceptancePostLoginForm_radio *}
{* mergeAccounts *}
{* public_profileBlurb *}
Display Name:
{* public_displayName *}
{* public_name *}
{* public_gender *}
{* public_birthdate *}
{* public_emailAddress *}
{* public_address *}
{* public_phoneNumber *}
Updating your profile data...
You have activated your account, please feel free to browse our exclusive contests, videos and content.
You have activated your account, please feel free to browse our exclusive contests, videos and content.
An error has occurred while trying to update your details. Please
contact us.
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!
{* loginWidget *}
Or
Welcome back,
!
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Or
Please confirm the information below before signing up.
{* #socialRegistrationForm_radio_2 *}
{* socialRegistration_firstName *}
{* socialRegistration_lastName *}
{* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* socialRegistration_displayName *}
{* socialRegistration_postalCode *}
{* socialRegistration_gender *}
{* socialRegistration_birthdate_required *}
Subscribe to 680 NEWS newsletters
I understand that I can withdraw my consent at any time
By checking this box, I agree to the
terms of service
and
privacy policy
of Rogers Media.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm_radio_2 *}
{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* mergePassword *}
{* backButton *}
{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}
{* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
Please confirm the information below before signing up.
{* #registrationForm_radio_2 *}
{* traditionalRegistration_firstName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_lastName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_password *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
{* traditionalRegistration_postalCode *}
{* traditionalRegistration_gender *}
{* traditionalRegistration_birthdate_required *}
Subscribe to 680 NEWS newsletters
I understand that I can withdraw my consent at any time
By checking this box, I agree to the terms of service and privacy policy of Rogers Media.
{* backButton *}
{* createAccountButton *}
{* /registrationForm_radio_2 *}
Check your email for a link to reset your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email address to get a new one.
{* #resetPasswordForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* /resetPasswordForm *}
Password has been successfully updated.
{* newPasswordForm *}
{* newpassword *}
{* newpasswordConfirm *}
{* /newPasswordForm *}
Thank you for verifying your email address.
Sorry we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below and we'll send you another email.
{* #resendVerificationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* /resendVerificationForm *}
You may have created a profile with another
Rogers Media brand
that can be used to log into this site.
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}
{* traditionalSignIn_createButton *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Or
{* loginWidget *}