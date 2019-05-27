Peel police warn against Raptors ticket scammers

The Raptors open their NBA championship series against the Golden State Warriors at home this Thursday night and if you have bought tickets, take a closer look to make sure they’re legitimate.

The Peel police Fraud Bureau is warning fans about an ongoing ticket scam targeting sports fans.

They’ve received several reports from people who have made online arrangements to buy Raptors tickets with strangers and have either pre-paid online for non-existent tickets or met with the seller in person and ended up getting phony tickets.

Investigators suspect that in light of the team’s current success, there will be more attempts to scam people.

They’re telling prospective ticket buyers not to pre-pay for anything on sites like “Kijiji’ or “eBay” even if the seller shows you photos of the tickets.

Also, if you meet the seller in person to pay cash, don’t assume the tickets are real.