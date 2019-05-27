OPP save family of goslings after parents struck and killed on Hwy. 400

An OPP officer saved six goslings after their parents were struck and killed on Highway 400 in Toronto on Monday morning.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said an officer managed to scoop the little guys up and usher them to safety.

“They are a little lost and confused right now,” Schmidt said as the goslings rustled around in a box in the back of an OPP cruiser.

“Unfortunately their parents were struck by vehicles on Highway 400.”

“They are going to be taken over to someone who will take them to a place of safety, someplace where they can be cared for and hopefully be adopted to another family of geese.”

Schmidt said the wildlife rescue added “a little joy” to a job often filled with highway crashes.

“You never know what a day in the life of an OPP officer is, especially here in Toronto. You think it’s all looking for speeders and car crashes, but every one in a while you get to see a little sunshine … and this is pretty cool.”