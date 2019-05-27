Motorcyclist arrested after boy, 4, critically injured in hit-and-run

Toronto police say a motorcyclist involved in a collision that left a 4-year-old boy with critical injuries has been arrested.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday around 1:45 p.m. and a 2016 Harley Davidson Road Glide Motorcycle was seized.

The man is being charged with leaving an accident scene causing bodily harm, driving a motor vehicle with an improper license and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Investigators say the man’s name is not being released in order to “protect the integrity of the investigation.”

Police were called to Victoria Park Avenue and Adair Road near St. Clair Avenue East around 1:30 p.m. for a collision.

They say a motorcycle was travelling north on Victoria Park, north of St. Clair Avenue East, when the boy stepped onto the road and was struck by the motorcycle.

At the time, the motorcyclist involved and a female passenger both fled the scene.

Police spokeswoman Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says the hospital initially told officers that the boy had died, but they were later informed by “other sources” that he was still alive. He remains in life-threatening condition.

Investigators say they have received tips and security video, but are asking anyone with security or dash camera video or any other information to contact police.