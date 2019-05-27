Loading articles...

Motorcyclist arrested after boy, 4, critically injured in hit-and-run

Last Updated May 27, 2019 at 5:07 pm EDT

Security camera images of the suspects and a motorcycle wanted after a hit-and-run left a 4-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries on May 26, 2019. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service.

Toronto police say a motorcyclist involved in a collision that left a 4-year-old boy with critical injuries has been arrested.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday around 1:45 p.m. and a 2016 Harley Davidson Road Glide Motorcycle was seized.

The man is being charged with leaving an accident scene causing bodily harm, driving a motor vehicle with an improper license and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Investigators say the man’s name is not being released in order to “protect the integrity of the investigation.”

Police were called to Victoria Park Avenue and Adair Road near St. Clair Avenue East around 1:30 p.m. for a collision.

They say a motorcycle was travelling north on Victoria Park, north of St. Clair Avenue East, when the boy stepped onto the road and was struck by the motorcycle.

At the time, the motorcyclist involved and a female passenger both fled the scene.

Police spokeswoman Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says the hospital initially told officers that the boy had died, but they were later informed by “other sources” that he was still alive. He remains in life-threatening condition.

Investigators say they have received tips and security video, but are asking anyone with security or dash camera video or any other information to contact police.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

whoknows?

Too little, too late. You would hope the courts make an example of both the driver and passenger but probably not. The female passenger had the opportunity to go back and help but she didn’t. Hope the boy recovers. Condolences to family and friends.

May 27, 2019 at 4:45 pm
Mr. Dark

classic Toronto drivers… hit and run… may the law have no mercy…

May 27, 2019 at 5:08 pm
Hide All Comments