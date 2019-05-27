Loading articles...

Girl, 4, injured in 401 crash taken off life support

Last Updated May 27, 2019 at 11:16 pm EDT

TWITTER/Kerry Schmidt

A four-year-old girl who suffered life-threatening injuries after she was ejected from a car involved in a crash with a transport truck on Highway 401 on Thursday has been taken off life support.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt posted an update on Twitter with condolences to the family on Monday night.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on the eastbound Highway 401 near Winston Churchill Boulevard in Mississauga.

A two-year-old girl in the vehicle, which ended up on its roof, wasn’t injured. A 25-year-old woman who was driving the car suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.