Girl, 4, injured in 401 crash taken off life support

A four-year-old girl who suffered life-threatening injuries after she was ejected from a car involved in a crash with a transport truck on Highway 401 on Thursday has been taken off life support.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt posted an update on Twitter with condolences to the family on Monday night.

The 4 year old child was taken off of life support today. Our condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/7vZlWVZ5xp — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) May 28, 2019

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on the eastbound Highway 401 near Winston Churchill Boulevard in Mississauga.

A two-year-old girl in the vehicle, which ended up on its roof, wasn’t injured. A 25-year-old woman who was driving the car suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured.