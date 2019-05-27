Ford reverses retroactive cuts to public health, child care, land ambulances

Premier Doug Ford has announced that his government will reverse the retroactive cuts to Toronto Public Health, child care and land ambulances.

“We’ve come up with a conclusion that we will maintain the funding throughout this year,” Ford told reporters on Monday morning. “(We will) maintain ground ambulance, child care, and public health. Those were the three big issues that we were facing. At the end of the day the taxpayers are going to be better off.”

Despite the concession to mayors across Ontario, Ford stressed that municipalities are committed to finding efficiencies.

“We are a government that listens and the municipal mayors are listening too,” he said. “(But) It’s not business as usual. We have to pay down the deficit and we are doing that in a responsible and reasonable manner, and we will balance (it) in the next five years.”

Last week, the City of Toronto fought back against the cuts by launching an online petition titled “Stop the Cuts.”

Ford made the announcement alongside Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark at a news conference outside his office at Queen’s Park on Monday.

“Our municipal leaders share the fact that we are in a fiscal hole and we all need to work together,” Clark said. “The announcement today to maintain pre-budget funding levels for land ambulance, public health and child care services, gives us that opportunity to have good consultations and good suggestions about how collectively we can find those savings.”

Last month, Board of Health Chair, Coun. Joe Cressy and Toronto’s medical officer of Health sounded the alarm about the Ontario government’s proposed $1-billion cut to public health.

The cuts which were supposed to span over the next decade would have affected programs such as student nutrition, vaccinations, daycare inspections, food safety, outbreaks and dental services.

