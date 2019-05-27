Divorcing couple owned home involved in deadly Calgary blast: court documents

CALGARY — Documents show that a Calgary house where there was a deadly explosion over the weekend was owned by a couple going through a divorce.

Police responded to reports of an explosion on Saturday afternoon and found two people dead and one injured at the suburban northwest home.

Investigators believe the blast was not accidental and called it domestic related.

Police also say they not looking for any suspects.

The land title for the house lists the owners as Heidar and Leila Dehdari and says they have lived there since 2013.

Court records show Leila Dehdari filed for divorce last month from her husband of 27 years.

The statement of claim for divorce and division of matrimonial property mentions two children from the marriage: 22-year-old Dorsa Dehdari and 15-year-old Dorna Dehdari.

A female was taken to hospital in serious, potentially life-threatening condition with fire-related injuries. No additional victims were found after a thorough search of the home.

Police have not released the names of those involved, but friends have told local media outlets that University of Calgary student Dorsa Dehdari died, along with her father, and that her younger sister was hurt.

There was a vigil held for the family on Sunday night.

