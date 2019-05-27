Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Court fines "Sharia police" group in Germany
by The Associated Press
Posted May 27, 2019 8:52 am EDT
BERLIN — A German court has found seven men who formed a self-styled “Sharia police” guilty on charges they violated rules on wearing uniforms.
German news agency dpa reported that a court on Monday fined the men, aged between 27 and 37, to penalties of between 300 (335 dollars) and 1,800 euros.
The group took to the streets of the western city of Wuppertal in 2014, dressed in orange vests bearing the words “Sharia police” and handing out leaflets declaring the area a “Sharia-controlled zone” where alcohol, music and pornography were banned under Islam’s Sharia law.
The court said the group members and their helpers were aware of the suggested militant effect they were trying to achieve.
They were acquitted in 2016 when judges found that the vests couldn’t be classified as a uniform and weren’t intimidating. A federal court ordered a retrial.
The Associated Press
