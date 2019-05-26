Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Woman in life-threatening condition after being struck by minivan in Etobicoke
by News Staff
Posted May 26, 2019 9:43 pm EDT
Last Updated May 26, 2019 at 10:06 pm EDT
A minivan is seen surrounded by police tape after it allegedly struck a female pedestrian in Etobicoke on May 26, 2019. CITYNEWS/Ken Townsend
A woman is in hospital after being struck and pinned under a vehicle in Etobicoke Sunday evening.
Police responded to a call for a collision in the North Queen Street and Nova Road area around 7:15 p.m.
A female pedestrian, reportedly in her 30s, was struck by a minivan and trapped under it for a short time. She suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital via emergency run, where she remains in life-threatening condition.
The intersection is closed while Traffic Services investigates.
