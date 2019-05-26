Woman in life-threatening condition after being struck by minivan in Etobicoke

A woman is in hospital after being struck and pinned under a vehicle in Etobicoke Sunday evening.

Police responded to a call for a collision in the North Queen Street and Nova Road area around 7:15 p.m.

A female pedestrian, reportedly in her 30s, was struck by a minivan and trapped under it for a short time. She suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital via emergency run, where she remains in life-threatening condition.

The intersection is closed while Traffic Services investigates.