Woman in life-threatening condition after being struck by minivan in Etobicoke

Last Updated May 26, 2019 at 10:06 pm EDT

A minivan is seen surrounded by police tape after it allegedly struck a female pedestrian in Etobicoke on May 26, 2019. CITYNEWS/Ken Townsend

A woman is in hospital after being struck and pinned under a vehicle in Etobicoke Sunday evening.

Police responded to a call for a collision in the North Queen Street and Nova Road area around 7:15 p.m.

A female pedestrian, reportedly in her 30s, was struck by a minivan and trapped under it for a short time. She suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital via emergency run, where she remains in life-threatening condition.

The intersection is closed while Traffic Services investigates.

