Woman dies, 10 officers hurt when vehicles crash in Chicago

CHICAGO — An 84-year-old woman has died after being injured in a Chicago crash that involved multiple vehicles and also hurt 10 police officers.

The Chicago Tribune reports that two Chicago police vehicles were in a crash with several other vehicles around 10 p.m. Saturday in the Austin neighbourhood on the city’s West Side. Twelve people were injured, including 10 Chicago police officers.

Police say the 10 officers and a man and woman who were both civilians were taken to a hospital. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed in a tweet Sunday evening that the woman has died and he offered condolences to the family.

In a tweet earlier Sunday, he said the officers’ injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have not released the details of the crash.

The Associated Press