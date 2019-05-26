Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Vandals damage Oregon city's historic America Legion post
by The Associated Press
Posted May 26, 2019 3:01 pm EDT
EUGENE, Ore. — Vandals damaged an American Legion post in Oregon two days before Memorial Day.
The Eugene Register-Guard reports vandals tore down entrance handrails and a portion of brick walls that support them at the home of Eugene’s American Legion Post 83.
The vandals also left a large gash in the post’s flagpole.
The damage was discovered Saturday. Post commander John Hampton estimates damage at $5,000.
The building was constructed in 1918 and is known as the Jamieson House. It was listed as city landmark in 2000.
The house has been Eugene’s American Legion headquarters since 1977.
Hampton says the damage occurred hours before the post held a chicken feed fundraiser to raise money for scholarships and to feed and clothe veterans in need.
The vandalism did not disrupt the fundraiser.
___
Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com
The Associated Press
