Two people seriously injured in Mississauga crash

Two people have been injured, one suffering possibly life-threatening injuries in a single car crash in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say the crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. at Erin Mills Parkway and South Millway, just north of Dundas Street West.

One person was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries while a second person was transported to a local hospital.

No further details on what may have led to the crash. No word yet on the age or genders of the two people injured.