Toronto reacts to Raptors clinching NBA finals berth
by The Canadian Press and News Staff
Posted May 26, 2019 12:51 am EDT
Last Updated May 26, 2019 at 1:36 am EDT
Cars honked, exhilarated fans chanted and long lines formed outside bars and restaurants on the streets of Toronto well into the night Saturday after the Toronto Raptors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks to clinch the NBA Eastern Conference final 4-2.
The Raptors will play in the NBA Finals for the first time after beating the Bucks 100-94 in a historic game that saw thousands of fans spill out of Jurassic Park, the outdoor fan zone, and into the streets that surround Scotiabank Arena.
A sea of fans chanted “We the North” and “Let’s go Raptors” while police cars, TTC buses and streetcars honked in celebration.
Yonge Dundas Square was quickly shut down by police, with traffic being diverted at Victoria Street.
The national anthem could be heard down Front Street as fans were let out of the game.
Raptors fans were also spotted along King Street between John Street and University Avenue, cheering and chanting to celebrate the historic win.
Several streetcars were delayed due to the heavy crowds leaving the Raptors games.
