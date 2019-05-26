Taiwanese same-sex couples wed at vibrant banquet

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Taiwanese same-sex couples go red carpet at their wedding party in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, May 25, 2019. Taiwan became the first place in Asia to allow same-sex marriage last week. Hundreds of same-sex couples in Taiwan rushed to get married Friday, the first day a landmark decision that legalized same-sex marriage took effect. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
TAIPEI, Taiwan — More than 1,000 people have attended a mass wedding banquet in Taiwan’s capital to celebrate the marriage of same-sex couples after a landmark decision legalizing the unions.
Taiwan became the first place in Asia to recognize same-sex marriage last week following a vote by the island’s legislature.
LGBT couples clad in flowing white gowns and matching suits gathered in Taipei on Saturday evening to walk down a red carpet flanked by cheering supporters.
They were honoured in a gala that featured an emcee who wished them “100 years of happiness.” A drag queen also performed with a group of scantily clad men.
Taiwan split with mainland China amid a civil war in 1949. China’s ruling Communist Party considers the island part of its territory.