Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash on Hwy. 400

A motorcyclist is being airlifted to hospital after a collision with another vehicle in the southbound lanes of Highway 400.

Provincial police say the crash occurred just south of Innisfill Beach Road just before 12:30 p.m.

The highway is closed in both directions between Innisfill Beach Road and Highway 89. Police say to expect heavy delays in the area.

There’s no word on the severity of the rider’s injuries or if anyone else was hurt in the crash.

