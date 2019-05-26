Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Melania Trump colours fish with kids at Japan digital museum
by The Associated Press
Posted May 26, 2019 1:06 am EDT
U.S. first lady Melania Trump poses with Akie Abe, center right, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and children for a photo during a visit to a digital art museum in Tokyo Sunday, May 26, 2019. (Pierre-Emmanuel Deletree/Pool Photo via AP)
TOKYO — Melania Trump was perfectly cool at an air-conditioned interactive digital museum in Tokyo where she drew a purple fish and had it projected on a digital aquarium on the wall, as she and her host, Japanese first lady Akie Abe, joined dozens of schoolchildren while their husbands played golf under the scorching sun.
Mrs. Trump drew the fish for a girl named Julia, and wrote underneath it: “Julia, Best Wishes, Melania Tump.”
Her autograph became popular, prompting children to line up. The first lady signed on the back of each student’s artwork, along with a message “Be Best!” — her children’s initiative.
She arrived Saturday in Tokyo with Trump for a four-day state visit that is largely ceremonial and aimed at deepening the leaders’ personal ties.