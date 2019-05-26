Man on scooter struck by vehicle in Cabbagetown hit-and-run

One man is in hospital after his scooter was struck by a vehicle in the Cabbagetown area on Sunday evening.

Police responded to a call for a collision at Carlton and Ontario streets around 6 p.m.

The man on the scooter suffered serious injuries and was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

Police say the car involved in the collision, a Black Hyundai Santa Fe, fled the scene.

Carlton Street was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.