Man on scooter struck by vehicle in Cabbagetown hit-and-run

Last Updated May 26, 2019 at 8:33 pm EDT

Police on scene of a collision on Carlton and Ontario streets were a man on a scooter suffered serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle on May 26, 2019. CITYNEWS/Ken Townsend

One man is in hospital after his scooter was struck by a vehicle in the Cabbagetown area on Sunday evening.

Police responded to a call for a collision at Carlton and Ontario streets around 6 p.m.

The man on the scooter suffered serious injuries and was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

Police say the car involved in the collision, a Black Hyundai Santa Fe, fled the scene.

Carlton Street was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

