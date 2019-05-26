Magnitude-8 earthquake strikes north-central Peru

LIMA, Peru — The U.S. Geological Survey says a large earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.0 has struck in north-central Peru.

The quake, at a moderate depth of 114 kilometres (71 miles) struck at 2:41 a.m., 80 kilometres (50 miles) southeast of the village of Lagunas and 98 kilometre (158 kilometres) east-northeast of the larger town of Yurimaguas. Earthquakes that are closer to the surface generally cause more destruction.

The Associated Press