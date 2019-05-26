Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Japanese man dies inflight after eating 246 cocaine packets
by The Associated Press
Posted May 26, 2019 7:13 pm EDT
MEXICO CITY — Mexican prosecutors say a Japanese man who died aboard an airliner shortly after takeoff from Mexico City had ingested 246 packets of cocaine and went into cardiac arrest from a drug overdose.
Sunday’s statement was issued by the attorney general’s office for the northern state of Sonora, where an autopsy was performed following an emergency stop by the Aeromexico flight in Hermosillo.
The prosecutor’s office says other passengers reported seeing the man convulsing in the early hours of Friday as the jetliner headed for Narita, Japan.
Authorities identified the man only as Udo “N” and said he had travelled to Mexico’s capital from Bogota, Colombia.
The Associated Press
