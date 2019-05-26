Loading articles...

Hawaii woman rescued from forest told self not to give up

In this Friday, May 24, 2019, photo provided by Troy Jeffrey Helmer, shows Amanda Eller, second from left, after being found by searchers, Javier Cantellops, far left, and Chris Berquist, right, above the Kailua reservoir in East Maui, Hawaii, on Friday afternoon. The men spotted Eller from a helicopter and went down to retrieve her. She was taken to the hospital and was in good spirits, her family said. Eller had been missing since May 8. (Troy Jeffrey Helmer/Find Amanda via AP)

WAILUKU, Hawaii — A Hawaii woman who was found alive in a forest on Maui island after going missing more than two weeks ago says she at times struggled not to give up.

Amanda Eller tells the New York Times that despite these moments, she told herself “the only option I had was life or death.”

Eller added: “I heard this voice that said, ‘If you want to live, keep going.’ And as soon as I would doubt my intuition and try to go another way than where it was telling me, something would stop me, a branch would fall on me, I’d stub my toe, or I’d trip. So I was like, ‘OK, there is only one way to go.’ “

Eller was found injured Friday in the Makawao Forest Reserve.

The physical therapist from the Maui town of Haiku went missing on May 8.

