Hamilton man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing

Hamilton police say they’ve arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with a fatal stabbing in the city on Saturday night.

Police say they responded to a disturbance at an apartment on Lamoreaux Street where they discovered a man suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds.

The victim had no vital signs and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released his name as they seek the next of kin.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and will be formally charged with second-degree murder on Sunday.

The death marks the fourth homicide of 2019 in the city.

