Boy suffers severe injuries after being hit by a motorcycle

A young boy has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to Victoria Park Avenue and Adair Road near St. Clair Avenue East.

The boy, believed to be between three to five years old suffered severe injuries and was in and out of consciousness as he was being taken to hospital.

Police say the motorcyclist involved fled the scene and was last seen travelling northbound on Victoria Park.

The motorcycle is described as red/orange in colour and is a sparkly Hurley motorcycle. The driver is a white male between 30-50 yrs old.