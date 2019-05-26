Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
3rd horse in 9 days dies at Santa Anita
by The Associated Press
Posted May 26, 2019 6:48 pm EDT
ARCADIA, Calif. — Santa Anita had its third horse death in nine days when a gelding pulled up during a race and was euthanized.
Twenty-six horses have died in racing or training at the Southern California track since Dec. 26.
The Los Angeles Times reported that Kochees sustained an injury to its left front leg in a 5 1/2-furlong race Saturday.
Kochees was taken off the course with a splint. The newspaper says during surgery Sunday it was determined that the 9-year-old horse had lost blood flow to the leg and the decision was made to euthanize.
Santa Anita is scheduled to host the Breeders’ Cup Nov. 1-2. It’s considered the biggest two-day event in U.S. horse racing.
The Associated Press
