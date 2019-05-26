Loading articles...

2 injured in stabbing on TTC bus at Lawrence East station

Last Updated May 26, 2019 at 6:57 pm EDT

Two people have been stabbed after a reports of a fight on a TTC bus at Lawrence East station.

Toronto police were called to the area just after 6 p.m. on Sunday.

A man in his 30s was found with serious injuries and was transported to a trauma centre. A second female victim was also stabbed, but her injuries were minor.

A male suspect has been taken into custody by police.

Officers continue to investigate the incident.

 

