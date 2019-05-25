Woman, 32, killed in three car crash on Highway 401

A 32-year-old woman is dead following a three car crash on Highway 401 in the west end early Saturday morning.

OPP say around 1:15 a.m., a car was travelling eastbound in the express lanes near Islington Avenue when traffic began to slow down considerably.

The vehicle struck a second car that was travelling slowly, pushing it into a third vehicle that was almost stopped on the highway.

A female passenger in the backseat of the first vehicle, a 32-year-old from Toronto, suffered life-threatening injuries and died while en route to a trauma centre.

The driver and male passenger were not seriously injured in the crash.

The highway was closed for several hours but has since been reopened. Police say impairment, aggressive driving and distracted driving are all being investigated as circumstances surrounding the crash.