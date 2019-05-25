Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Walk Off the Earth dedicate new song 'Mike's Song' to late bandmate 'Beard Guy'
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2019 4:57 pm EDT
Last Updated May 25, 2019 at 5:30 pm EDT
Walk Off The Earth's Mike Taylor, known as "Beard Guy" attends the announcement of the nominees for the Juno Awards at an event in Toronto on February 2, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Canadian pop act Walk off the Earth are paying tribute to their late bandmate Mike Taylor with a new track named in his memory.
“Mike’s Song” is an ode to their former keyboardist, who was affectionately known as “Beard Guy” by his fans.
Taylor died last December from what the band said were “natural causes.”
Members of Walk Off the Earth released the acoustic song on Friday, saying on Twitter its creation was “a therapeutic process” for the band. The song explores themes of moving forward while dealing with the pain of losing someone.
In January, the Burlington, Ont.-based group held a memorial for Taylor in their hometown where hundreds of people gathered in deep cold weather to celebrate the musician.
The all-star concert featured members of the Barenaked Ladies, Arkells and Scott Helman.
Walk Off the Earth rose to international fame with their breakout YouTube cover of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know,” and have built a career mixing original songs with pop covers, many of them punctuated by vibrant music videos.
He’s got ‘sprinkles’ on his shirt. I’m going to do that with my overalls.