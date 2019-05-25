Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Sudanese protesters call for strike amid divisions with army
by The Associated Press
Posted May 25, 2019 7:34 am EDT
KHARTOUM, Sudan — Sudan’s protest leaders have set a date for next week’s two-day general strike in a bid to press the ruling military council to transfer power to a civilian-led authority.
The Sudanese Professionals’ Association, which spearheaded protests that led the army to oust President Omar al-Bashir last month, called for the nationwide strike to begin Tuesday.
A statement released Saturday asked people to go to work but abstain from any activity, then head to various marches and sit-ins across the country. The days of protest are set to culminate in mass rallies on Thursday.
Despite ending al-Bashir’s 30-year reign, protesters have remained in the streets. They insist on “limited military representation” in a sovereign council, while the military wants to lead the body during an agreed-upon three-year transition.