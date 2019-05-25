Students demand sit-down with Premier Legault as CAQ convention kicks off

MONTREAL — Students are calling for a meeting with Quebec Premier Francois Legault to discuss green issues as the party convention for the Coalition Avenir Quebec kicks off in Montreal Saturday.

Young people from the collective Pour le Futur Montreal demonstrated this morning in front of the hotel where CAQ members began to gather for the weekend event.

They are calling for a rendezvous with Legault as well as Environment Minister Benoit Charette and Education Minister Jean-Francois Robergeat at noon.

Equipped with pamphlets and banners reading, “What is your plan,” the demonstrators say in a statement that youth needs a seat at the table as politicians hash out environmental policies.

The party convention is zeroing on the green economy in the lead-up to a highly anticipated environmental plan from the CAQ.

The Canadian Press