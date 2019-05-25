Loading articles...

SIU investigating police-involved shooting in Mississauga

The SIU has invoked their mandate following a police-involved shooting in Mississauga on Saturday afternoon. It's unclear whether anyone was injured. CITYNEWS/Jerome Gange

The Special Investigations Unit has invoked their mandate following an incident in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.

Peel police were called to Pettigrew Crescent near Winston Churchill Boulevard and The Collegeway around 2:20 p.m.

Few details are known about what led to the incident, but the SIU confirms there was a police-involved shooting.

Police said one man fled the scene. The SIU is still working to determine if anyone suffered any injuries.

Bullet holes in a mini-van on the street were covered by a yellow tarp.

Police are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact them.

