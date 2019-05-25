Robbery victims pepper sprayed outside Burlington home

Halton police are investigating after two people were pepper sprayed, and robbed of jewelry outside their home in Burlinton.

Officers say four men pulled up to a home on Augustus Drive near the Burlington Skyway in a stolen vehicle.

Three of the suspects got out of the car and used the pepper spray on the victims. They took a small bag of jewellery from the vehicle occupied by the victims, before fleeing the scene.

The stolen car was dumped nearby and the suspects were last seen fleeing the scene in a small red vehicle. A small red vehicle was seen travelling at a high rate of speed down Highway 403 near Waterdown Road, but police have not confirmed if it was the suspect vehicle related to the robbery.

The suspects are described as males wearing dark clothing with their faces covered.

Police are asking anyone in the area who witnessed the robbery to come forward.