Police seek suspect in violent assault in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a serious road rage incident earlier this week.

Police say just before 11 p.m. on Thursday night, a 38-year-old Mississauga man was driving northbound in the area of Maingate Drive and Eglinton Avenue in a white Dodge Caravan when he was followed into a parking lot at 1201 Aimco Boulevard by a man on a motorcycle.

Police say the two engaged in a heated argument and the suspect allegedly assaulted the driver, leaving him with serious injuries.

The suspect then fled the scene on his motorcycle.

Police say the suspect is described as an Asian male, five-foot-11 with a heavy build, approximately 200-220 pounds, believed to be in his early 40s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.