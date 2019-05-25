Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Officials warn about Juneau bear that charged man
by The Associated Press
Posted May 25, 2019 7:15 pm EDT
JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska state officials are warning people about a brown bear that charged a man at Juneau’s Salmon Creek Trail.
The Juneau Empire reports the bear emerged from the brush and charged at the man twice last Sunday as he was running along the trail.
The man was not hurt in the encounter about 1 1/2 miles from the trailhead.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game says in a report that the bear ran into the woods, turned around and went back on the trail after charging and roaring at the man.
The Division of Wildlife Conservation has posted signs at the trailhead, warning about the bear. The division says it found the report of the encounter credible.
The Associated Press
