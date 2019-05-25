Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $32 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — There was no winning ticket for the $32 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on May 28 will be approximately $40 million.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.