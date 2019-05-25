Loading articles...

NewsAlert: Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or prize goes to 'Parasite'

CANNES, France — The Cannes Film Festival’s Palme d’Or prize goes to South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s social satire “Parasite.”

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.