Nepal's record-setting Everest guide returns as a hero
by The Associated Press
Posted May 25, 2019 8:14 am EDT
Family members and wellwishers wait to welcome Nepalese veteran Sherpa guide Kami Rita, 49, at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, May 25, 2019. The Sherpa mountaineer extended his record for successful climbs of Mount Everest with his 24th ascent of the world's highest peak on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
KATHMANDU, Nepal — Family, friends and supporters have welcomed a veteran Sherpa guide upon his return to Nepal’s capital days after his 24th climb of Mount Everest extended his record.
Kami Rita flew back Saturday from Everest to Kathmandu, where he was greeted by the waiting crowd at the airport.
His wife hugged him and the crowd covered him with a cream-colored scarf and offered him yogurt.
The brief celebration at the airport parking area with traditional drums was followed by Rita riding on a truck waving to supporters as they drove out of the airport.
He told reporters he was very happy but was exhausted.
Rita reached Everest’s 8,850-meter (29,035-foot) peak on Tuesday, the second time he had climbed to the summit in a week.