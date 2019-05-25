Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mourners gather for Chicago woman whose baby cut from womb
by The Associated Press
Posted May 25, 2019 5:09 pm EDT
A mural for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez at 16th and South Newberry Ave in the Pilsen neighborhood of Chicago. (Rick Majewski/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
STICKNEY, Ill. — Hundreds of mourners, some carrying flowers and balloons, have gathered for the funeral of a Chicago woman who authorities say was strangled and her baby cut from her womb.
Nineteen-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was remembered as a tireless, loving mother at the funeral Saturday in suburban Chicago.
Julie Contreras with the League of Young Latin American Citizens says Ochoa-Lopez went down fighting and that her baby boy, who is hospitalized in grave condition, is a miracle.
Prosecutors say Clarisa Figueroa claimed she had given birth to the baby when she took him to a hospital on April 23. Figueroa and her adult daughter have been charged with murder in Ochoa-Lopez’s death.
Activists are calling for a state law requiring hospitals to verify the identities of babies after reported home births.