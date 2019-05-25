Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Thousands wait in line to watch Raptors at Jurassic Park
by News Staff
Posted May 25, 2019 5:52 pm EDT
Last Updated May 25, 2019 at 7:19 pm EDT
Despite the expected rain and thunderstorms on Saturday evening, thousands of Raptors fans waited outside for the chance to watch Game 6 live at Jurassic Park.
The line to watch on the big screen outside Scotiabank Arena wraps around the building up Bay Street and down Front Street three hours before the 8:30 p.m. tip off.
Toronto could clinch a spot in the
NBA finals with a win against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday night.
The gates to enter Jurassic Park were expected to open at 6:30 p.m., but severe thunderstorms delayed the opening due to safety concerns.
Once they were finally open, fans fought attempted to fight their way in to catch a spot in front of the big screen.
The “multitudes’ come from as far away as other planets and solar systems, not withstanding ‘pick pockets’ and those ‘packing heat’ wildly waving their white towels as if swatting flies to celebrate the most glorious moment on the planet earth. Others are busy trying to sell their house in order to put a down payment on a ticket inside the building to join the filthy rich, famous, and ‘beautiful people’. What could be better?