Thousands wait in line to watch Raptors at Jurassic Park

Despite the expected rain and thunderstorms on Saturday evening, thousands of Raptors fans waited outside for the chance to watch Game 6 live at Jurassic Park.

The line to watch on the big screen outside Scotiabank Arena wraps around the building up Bay Street and down Front Street three hours before the 8:30 p.m. tip off.

Toronto could clinch a spot in the NBA finals with a win against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday night.

The gates to enter Jurassic Park were expected to open at 6:30 p.m., but severe thunderstorms delayed the opening due to safety concerns.

Once they were finally open, fans fought attempted to fight their way in to catch a spot in front of the big screen.