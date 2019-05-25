Loading articles...

Thousands wait in line to watch Raptors at Jurassic Park

Last Updated May 25, 2019 at 7:19 pm EDT

Despite the expected rain and thunderstorms on Saturday evening, thousands of Raptors fans waited outside for the chance to watch Game 6 live at Jurassic Park.

The line to watch on the big screen outside Scotiabank Arena wraps around the building up Bay Street and down Front Street three hours before the 8:30 p.m. tip off.

Toronto could clinch a spot in the NBA finals with a win against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday night.

The gates to enter Jurassic Park were expected to open at 6:30 p.m., but severe thunderstorms delayed the opening due to safety concerns.

Once they were finally open, fans fought attempted to fight their way in to catch a spot in front of the big screen.

