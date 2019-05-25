Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hate crime charge dropped against agent shot by trooper
by The Associated Press
Posted May 25, 2019 3:54 pm EDT
NEW ORLEANS — A hate crime charge has been dropped against a federal agent shot last year after police say he pointed a laser-sighted gun in the direction of a uniformed Louisiana State Police trooper.
In a statement Friday, Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office spokesman Ken Daley said prosecutors dropped the charge against 44-year-old Ronald Martin, of Fort Knox, Kentucky. He says the office will continue to press the remaining charges, including aggravated assault upon a police officer with a firearm.
Martin’s attorney Elizabeth Carpenter says Martin wasn’t intentionally pointing his gun at anyone.
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports Daley said the charge was dropped after the district attorney’s office could not prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” that Martin intentionally pointed his laser-equipped gun at the trooper in December.
