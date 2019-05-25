Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Fishermen face another quota cut, could hit lobster prices
by Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press
Posted May 25, 2019 11:07 am EDT
PORTLAND, Maine — Fishermen already dealing with a dramatic reduction in the amount of a key bait fish they are allowed to harvest will likely face an additional cut next year.
That could drive up the price of lobster for consumers.
Regulators on the East Coast are contending with a drop in the population of herring, a key forage fish species that has been used as lobster bait for generations. Cuts in catch quota this year will mean the total haul for 2019 will be less than a fifth of the 2014 harvest.
A fishery management board is due to make a decision about the 2020 catch limits in early June. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has said in public documents that options include maintaining this year’s levels or reducing them further.
