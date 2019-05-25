Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Egypt frees ex-diplomat who called for referendum
by The Associated Press
Posted May 25, 2019 6:50 am EDT
CAIRO — An Egyptian rights lawyer says a former diplomat who called for a referendum on Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi’s government has been released from jail.
Khaled Ali says his client, Masoum Marzouk, was released earlier this week along with four activists.
Marzouk was arrested in August 2018, shortly after calling for a referendum and a “popular conference” in Tahrir Square — epicenter of the 2011 uprising — if the government rejected his proposal.
El-Sissi’s government has rolled back many of the freedoms won in 2011, banning unauthorized protests and jailing thousands of people since 2013. He was re-elected in March 2018 after all serious challengers were either arrested or pressured into leaving the race.
Marzouk was released Thursday, pending an investigation into terror-related charges.
The Associated Press
